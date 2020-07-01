Real Madrid told €80m offer won’t be enough to sign teenage sensation this summer

It’s always enjoyable when a Sporting Director plucks an amount from nowhere and claims they won’t accept it, mainly because it’s really not clear what they think it’s going to achieve.

You have to think the main purpose is to show that they don’t have any intention of selling a prized asset, and it shows interested clubs that they will need to come up with a mind blowing offer to get their man.

AS reported on some recent comments from Rennes Sporting Director Florian Maurice, and the topic of Real Madrid and Eduardo Camavinga came up.

The young midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in the world after establishing himself in the first team when he was only 16, and it appears inevitable that he will go eventually.

Maurice is desperate to ensure that it won’t be this summer, as he openly suggested that the club would reject an offer of €80m if Real Madrid offered it.

Just to be clear, there is nothing to suggest that Real Madrid have made an offer of that amount, this appears to simply be a case of someone thinking out loud.

Real Madrid have spent the past few years signing up the best young talent from around the world so adding Camavinga would make a lot of sense, but it sounds like it won’t happen anytime soon.