“Santi Cazorla regen”: These Arsenal fans are delighted with midfielder’s first half showing vs Norwich

While some people will claim there’s nothing special about dominating against Norwich at home, there’s been a lot of positives for Arsenal in the first half this afternoon.

They’ve played well, scored a couple of well taken goals and there are signs of a team that’s starting to gel together, and that has to be the main thing just now.

The rest of this season may be spent establishing which players can be trusted for next year, and it will be interesting to see what happens with Dani Ceballos this summer.

He’s only on loan from Real Madrid but he’s unlikely to get a chance to play there next season, so an Arsenal return might be possible.

It certainly sounds like these fans would be happy with that, as they heaped praise on him for his first half display:

ceballos been brilliant so far. santi cazorla regen — E3 (@effeosa) July 1, 2020

Just watching Ceballos playing, realising we don’t need Ozil anymore ? — Celio (@CelioCyl) July 1, 2020

one of ceballos’ best games i’ve seen him play — ToxicArsenalFan (@ToxicArsenalFan) July 1, 2020

Ceballos looking all Iniesta like today… Love to see it — Big Slime (@Franchise_Taku) July 1, 2020

Ceballos is unplayable on his days — tayo (@tayo_0d) July 1, 2020

Ceballos certainly the pick of the bunch today. Odd kind of player. Some days he's consistently going for the safe options then today it's the opposite and that has created lots of openings for us. — Kin Fai (@aeroberg) July 1, 2020

Ceballos playing like the heir to Santi's throne #vamos — Adam Clarke (@adamclarke96) July 1, 2020

The comparisons to Cazorla are interesting because he was a real favourite at the Emirates, mainly due to his elegant playing style and the ability to create something from nothing.

He can be inconsistent and that’s another reason why Real should look to loan him out for regular football next year, so it would be good to see him return to Arsenal again for next season.