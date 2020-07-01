Menu

“Santi Cazorla regen”: These Arsenal fans are delighted with midfielder’s first half showing vs Norwich

While some people will claim there’s nothing special about dominating against Norwich at home, there’s been a lot of positives for Arsenal in the first half this afternoon.

They’ve played well, scored a couple of well taken goals and there are signs of a team that’s starting to gel together, and that has to be the main thing just now.

The rest of this season may be spent establishing which players can be trusted for next year, and it will be interesting to see what happens with Dani Ceballos this summer.

He’s only on loan from Real Madrid but he’s unlikely to get a chance to play there next season, so an Arsenal return might be possible.

It certainly sounds like these fans would be happy with that, as they heaped praise on him for his first half display:

The comparisons to Cazorla are interesting because he was a real favourite at the Emirates, mainly due to his elegant playing style and the ability to create something from nothing.

He can be inconsistent and that’s another reason why Real should look to loan him out for regular football next year, so it would be good to see him return to Arsenal again for next season.

