“Simply a passenger”: Pressure rises for Quique Setien as Barcelona star’s father launches embarrassing attack

The situation at Barcelona is eerily similar to the one in January when Ernesto Valverde lost his job, and it sounds like his replacement is going down the same path.

In truth, nothing really changed at the club when Quique Setien took over, he inherited the same broken dressing room and their over-reliance on Lionel Messi is a disaster waiting to happen.

La Liga is probably lost after three consecutive draws with Sevilla, Celta and Atletico, and you have to think Setien’s job will also be lost at the end of the season.

The situation with Antoine Griezmann has been sad to watch, he was expected to take some of the burden away from Lionel Messi but it’s almost like the club don’t want him to succeed, and he’s had an awful time.

Marca reported that Griezmann’s father was the latest to speak out against him, and his words are pretty stinging:

“In order to speak you must have the keys to the truck, and you are simply a passenger.”

They suggest that he was claiming Setien has no power at all in the locker room, he’s basically there and doesn’t have an influence over anything.

It must be embarrassing for Setien to have someone attack him like this, because it exposes a serious flaw in a coach if they cannot actually control their dressing room.

You can argue this will be motivated by the treatment of his son, but it also sounds like it might be fairly accurate too.