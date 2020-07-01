Menu

Sky Sports pundits remove Black Lives Matter badges after divisive statements

Posted by

The Black Lives Matter movement is in danger of treading a path that will diminish public support for what the organisation is trying to achieve, and the first signs of that came during Sky Sports’ broadcast on Tuesday evening.

Pundit’s Jamie Redknapp and Patrice Evra had removed their BLM badges, after divisive tweets from the organisation’s Twitter account had come to light.

They didn’t just criticise Israel either, but also took aim at new Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, indicating a change in tact and the politicising of their movement, something that Redknapp and Evra, as well as Kelly Cates and Gary Neville, according to The Sun, were clearly keen to distance themselves from.

More Stories / Latest News

The Daily Mail also report that it’s now being discussed by several players whether to make a public statement on the issue.

After many of them took a knee in support of racial equality for black people, and the Premier League ensured that all clubs had Black Lives Matter in the place of player’s names on the backs of their shirts recently, it appears that a swift u-turn may now be in the offing.

More Stories Gary Neville Jamie Redknapp Kelly Cates Patrice Evra