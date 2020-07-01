After a stunning individual performance against Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United youngster, Mason Greenwood, rightly earned the plaudits again.

However, former United great and now Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, has warned Greenwood against becoming like another young Red Devil who seemingly had the world in his hands at a similar age.

Adnan Januzaj was tipped for great things when he burst onto the scene back in 2013, particularly when his double earned United a 2-1 win over Sunderland.

It would quickly turn sour for the Belgian who didn’t manage a single goal the following year, and was eventually loaned to Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland before settling at Real Sociedad.

“We’ve seen over the last few years United have brought through Marcus Rashford,” Neville said, cited by the Daily Star.

“But if you remember Januzaj, so much was expected of him.

“Make sure you focus, keep your feet on the ground, work hard. He’s (Greenwood) got all the attributes and talent, he’s really exciting.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘Declan Rice is not anywhere close to that level’ – Young West Ham star given reality check by Moyes Why a swap deal between Griezmann and Neymar would be best for Barcelona Potential windfall for Arsenal as Juventus sell former striker for €6.3m

Wise words indeed from Neville, a player that has been there, done it and knows exactly what’s required to be a success at the top level and, more importantly from Greenwood’s point of view, at Manchester United.

The youngster could certainly do worse than to seek Neville’s counsel if needed. It’s clear that he has what it takes, but he needs to harness that now and keep on the right track.