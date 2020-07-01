Manchester United’s recent run shows no sign of slowing after an impressive 3-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday night.

The victory keeps the Red Devils in the hunt for a Champions League qualification place with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side still unbeaten since Bruno Fernandes joined in the last transfer window.

The Portuguese bagged a brace at the AMEX Stadium, set up by Mason Greenwood for one of them with the youngster also adding one of his own.

However, former United stalwart, Phil Neville, has pinpointed that Greenwood and his fellow striking colleagues need to up their game in front of goal if United are to continue on an upward trajectory.

“If you think of the front three of City and Liverpool over the last few years, you’ve had Sane, Sterling and Aguero, probably 20-30 goals,” Neville is quoted as saying by the Daily Express.

“Liverpool, probably 20 to 30 goals. United is 10-20. Greenwood is nearer to 20, Rashford and Martial are nearer to 20.

“If they can add another ten goals each, or even five, five and another ten, all of a sudden Manchester United can challenge.

“The goals is where I think they need [to improve]. Whether Martial can get another ten, the jury is still out.

“Marcus, is he ever going to be prolific? We don’t know but there’s a player in there who will be world class. Greenwood, he’s young, but someone has got to get to that 30 goals a season mark.”

With the Old Trafford outfit still building for the future, there’s no reason why their front line can’t continue to improve.

They’re now playing with a fluency and imagination that was missing from their play for long periods prior to Fernandes’ arrival, and if goals can be added, then surely silverware is just around the corner.