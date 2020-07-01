Three UK delete extremely awkward tweet before Chelsea’s slip up against West Ham

Three UK have deleted an extremely awkward tweet from earlier this evening after Chelsea’s collapse against West Ham.

As many have joked, it’s unfortunate for the Blues that on the first night they wore their new kit with the ‘3’ logo on, they ended up losing and letting in three goals.

Chelsea were not at their best against West Ham, though they had some moments, such as a superb free-kick from Willian to make it 2-2 in the second half.

Still, Three attempted to take the credit for that, but deleted the tweet below because of how obviously bad it would look now…

Chelsea really could’ve done without their slip up this evening, with Frank Lampard’s side now only two points ahead of Manchester United in the race for fourth.

Things had been going pretty well for the west Londoners, who looked a different side with their impressive 2-1 win over Manchester City last week.

Perhaps the new shirt sponsor is cursed…