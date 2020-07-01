Unai Emery finally has a positive Arsenal legacy as young star heaps praise on the former coach

Arsenal fans are used to losing their best players for low fees as the club’s woeful contract management has become apparent over and over.

It appeared inevitable that Bukayo Saka would go the same way, after impressing when he got a chance in the first team this season.

He’s an exciting player with pace and the desire to make a positive contribution to the game, although it’s still not clear what his best position would be.

It appears that Arsenal fans have some good news after a disastrous season, with the youngster taking to Twitter to confirm he has extended his deal with the club:

London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension?? I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream???? God is Great !! pic.twitter.com/nS7G5nE9Pc — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) July 1, 2020

There was also a feature on the Arsenal website where he talked about his past coaches, and it’s clear that he has a lot of praise for Unai Emery.

Emery’s legacy at Arsenal will mainly be as the fall guy after Arsene Wenger – someone who took the club backwards to a point that it may take years to recover from.

Being the manager to trust Saka with a chance in the team will partly make up for that, especially if he goes on to be a key player in Arsenal’s revival in the next few years.