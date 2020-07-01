Video: Ashley Young scores a stunning volley for Inter after a great cross from Alexis Sanchez

Antonio Conte may be an utterly terrifying manager to play under, but he certainly knows how to get the best out of his wing backs.

Ashley Young had clearly lost confidence at Man United and he looked like a weak spot in the team, but he’s scored a fantastic goal for Inter tonight:

Alexis Sanchez ?? Ashley Young ? Inter fans love to see it! pic.twitter.com/eTLKobPgah — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 1, 2020

A well controlled volley from Ashley Young gives Inter an early lead! ?? Alexis Sanchez provided the cross as the former Manchester United duo connected for an excellent goal ? Great technique ? pic.twitter.com/Wl0ZJnttHZ — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 1, 2020

We see the best of Alexis Sanchez with his run down the wing and the cross, but the control on the volley from Young is top class.

Man United’s resurgence in recent weeks shows that it was probably the right decision to let Young go, but it’s great to see him doing so well in Italy.