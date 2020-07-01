Video: Astonishing moment from Chelsea defender Rudiger as he forgets how to use his legs

It’s likely that we’ve all been here at some point when trying to play football, but most of us aren’t highly paid professional athletes.

There was an astonishing moment from Antonio Rudiger tonight as he somehow conceded a corner here:

pic.twitter.com/qqbhI5VWVf — unfortunate football moments that didnt go to plan (@unluckyfootie) July 1, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports

The best way of describing it is essentially saying that he momentarily forgot how to use his legs, and it’s a very embarrassing moment for the French defender.

It’s also hard to tell if he means to give away the corner of that’s an error too, but sometimes it’s best just to take a moment and gather your thoughts rather than making things much worse.