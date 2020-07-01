Video: Cedric scores from distance on his Arsenal debut to compound Norwich misery

Sometimes you just know that everything is going your way, and this afternoon has been like that for Arsenal.

They’ve played very well and deserve to win the game, but when your debutant right back is scoring stunners with his weaker foot, then it really is your day:

A great moment for Cedric ?? The Portuguese right-back marks his Gunners debut with a goal! ? pic.twitter.com/aLiwm0toXd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 1, 2020

Footage from RMC Sport

He’s struggled with injuries since joining from Southampton but he could be a very handy addition for Arsenal going forward.

He’s pacey and has experience at the top level, while he’s also shown he can pop up with the occasional goal here and there.