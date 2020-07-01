Video: Chelsea fall asleep due to penalty claim and West Ham pounce to go 2-1 up

Of all the football cliches, “play to the whistle” is probably the most important and infuriating one for a fan.

There’s nothing worse that watching a team just switch off and look at the ref when the expect something to be given, and it’s hurt Chelsea here.

West Ham have a great shout for a penalty and the Chelsea defence just stare at the ref, and they are still like statues as West Ham recycle the ball and go in front:

Pictures from RMC Sport

There’s still a long time to go, but this could be a massive result for both sides