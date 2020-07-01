Video: Chelsea take advantage of VAR reprieve as Willian scores from the spot vs West Ham

Although VAR has taken a lot of criticism – and rightfully so – this season, the offside rule is the one place where it’s fairly black or white.

West Ham might be annoyed that their opener was cancelled out against Chelsea today after VAR ruled that this was offside:

Absolute *SCENES* at the London Stadium! ? West Ham think they've taken the lead against Chelsea but VAR disallows it for offside! ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #WHUCHE here: https://t.co/bnz9gTGuh7

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/jdkrR84djs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 1, 2020

While it was a tad harsh, Chelsea didn’t hang around and they immediately took advantage by taking the lead shortly afterwards:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Pulisic does go down easily but it looks like a foul, and Willian shows his class by confidently dispatching the spot kick.