It’s hard to see where Juventus could improve in attack just now, but they will be aware that Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain will need to be replaced in some way.

They currently have Dejan Kulusevski on loan at Parma, and he’s shown tremendous ability to score this lovely solo goal vs Verona tonight:

Footage from beIN Sports

That’s his seventh goal of the season so he’s not considered as a prolific scorer, but he’s shown he has a lot of quality with this effort tonight.