Video: Man United loanee Alexis Sanchez confidently tucks a penalty away after an outstanding touch from Victor Moses

For some reason it appears that Victor Moses is borderline unstoppable when he plays under Antonio Conte, and he showed his best qualities here.

He shows his pace to get in behind and a great first touch leaves him bearing down on goal, and it means the Brescia defender has no choice but to bring him down.

Alexis Sanchez is already having a good game after his fine play set up Ashley Young’s opener, and he showed his class here by confidently tucking the penalty away:

Inter 2-0 Brescia (Alexis Sanchez – Penalty) A goal and assist for Sanchez inside 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/YIALapO5xN — InterCoppaItaliaVids (@CoppaVids) July 1, 2020

Footage courtesy of Telelatino

It still feels unlikely that either player will have a future at Man United or Chelsea when their loan spells are up, but they are showing some impressive form for Inter.