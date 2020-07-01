Video: Mane hilariously claims Liverpool boss Klopp dances like a ’30-year-old boy in a club’

In an interview ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City, Sadio Mane was quizzed about the Reds’ celebrations after securing the Premier League title, the ace let off a gem about his boss.

The Senegalese forward was particularly questioned about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s dancing, which is unsurprising considering the gaffer has gone viral after cutting shapes at the title party.

Mane joked that the German ‘dances like a 30-year-old boy in the club’, the prolific forward added that he couldn’t help but smile and laugh when he saw Klopp on the dance floor.

Take a look at Mane’s hilarious comments below:

Sadio Mané saying Klopp dances likes a 30 year old boy in a club. ?pic.twitter.com/DHxfOJGcvA — Watch LFC at ? (@Watch_LFC) June 30, 2020

Pictures from LFC TV.

More Stories / Latest News Deals agreed: Man United announce loan extensions for Sanchez and Smalling Potentially worrying news for Liverpool as special Coutinho transfer clause with Barcelona expires Wigan become first professional English club to enter administration since Coronavirus pandemic hit

Maintaining a family spirit is clearly paramount to Klopp and Liverpool have reaped the rewards from this tight-knit mentality with their recent Champions League and Premier League triumphs.