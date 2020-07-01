Video: Ruthless Aubameyang punishes Norwich with a quality finish to make it 3-0

It’s always a concern when a team comes up from the Championship after a season based on strong attacking play, but the gulf in class is bigger than ever.

Many Norwich fans may have feared that their defence could be their undoing this season, and it’s certainly been the case today after a poor showing against Arsenal.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang isn’t a player that you want to gift possession to on the edge of your own box, and his finishing is completely ruthless here:

Ball on a plate. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not miss chances like this! ?? The Arsenal marksman bags his second goal of the evening ? pic.twitter.com/X9uzeDctbl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 1, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s effectively killed the game from a Norwich point of view, but Arsenal will be delighted to see their top striker getting back to his best form.