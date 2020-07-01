Menu

Video: Ruthless Aubameyang punishes Norwich with a quality finish to make it 3-0

Arsenal FC Norwich City FC
It’s always a concern when a team comes up from the Championship after a season based on strong attacking play, but the gulf in class is bigger than ever.

Many Norwich fans may have feared that their defence could be their undoing this season, and it’s certainly been the case today after a poor showing against Arsenal.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang isn’t a player that you want to gift possession to on the edge of your own box, and his finishing is completely ruthless here:

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s effectively killed the game from a Norwich point of view, but Arsenal will be delighted to see their top striker getting back to his best form.

