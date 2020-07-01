Video: Wayne Rooney rolls back the years with free-kick golazo for Derby County

Wayne Rooney has shown he’s still got it with a stunning free-kick for Derby County against Preston North End tonight.

The former Manchester United star was one of the best players in the world at his peak, and he’s scored a few delightful efforts like this one down the years…

Wayne Rooney’s still got it ? pic.twitter.com/TN1zKF4dkY — Breezy (@UtdBreezy) July 1, 2020

Wayne Rooney. Still got it ?pic.twitter.com/FY05Q7ybUY — FUN88 (@fun88eng) July 1, 2020

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Rooney joined Derby earlier this season and it’s still a little surreal seeing such a big name playing at Championship level.

Still, the former England international is getting on a bit now and it’s just nice to be able to see him back here after his spell in the MLS.

“Once, me and my wife partied with George Clooney and Megan Fox and came home at 6am. The day after, I scored a goal and assisted against Werder in the Champions League. After I saw that was possible, I wasn’t afraid to repeat it.” – Who said this? Click here to read more.