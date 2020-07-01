Menu

Video: Wayne Rooney rolls back the years with free-kick golazo for Derby County

Wayne Rooney has shown he’s still got it with a stunning free-kick for Derby County against Preston North End tonight.

The former Manchester United star was one of the best players in the world at his peak, and he’s scored a few delightful efforts like this one down the years…

Rooney joined Derby earlier this season and it’s still a little surreal seeing such a big name playing at Championship level.

Still, the former England international is getting on a bit now and it’s just nice to be able to see him back here after his spell in the MLS.

