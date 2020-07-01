Willian makes Premier League history after goal for Chelsea against West Ham

Chelsea winger Willian found the back of the net from the penalty spot against West Ham tonight, and in doing so made a small piece of history.

The Brazil international made it 1-0 to Chelsea, with this latest strike meaning he’s now scored a Premier League goal in every single month of the year.

See the tweet below as Opta confirmed this remarkable first, which was of course made possible due to the season being delayed into the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic…

12 – Willian is the first player to score a Premier League goal in every month of the year. Diarise. pic.twitter.com/aWxV1Cd9tW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2020

Willian scored against Manchester City last week, meaning he found the back of the net in June, and he’s now done so on the 1st of July.

It may well be that other players will now follow with goals this month, but Willian will always be the first to make this rather amusing piece of Premier League history.

And we imagine this won’t be repeated too many times as one would hope the season schedule can return to some normality next term.