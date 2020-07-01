Worrying signs for Quique Setien as Ronald Koeman moves into a new house in Barcelona

It must be a horrible time for Quique Setien, as he has to put on a brave face even though everyone knows it’s likely that La Liga and his job is lost.

Barcelona are destined for a barren spell unless they get their next managerial appointment right, so it’s very likely that they will go back to what they know.

That means a former player who understands what the club is all about, someone who will play passing football in a 4-3-3 formation and someone who would look to give chances to the younger players.

Ronald Koeman would be a great choice to be that someone, and a recent report from The Daily Mail has given some ominous news for Setien.

They suggest that the legendary Barcelona defender is interested in the job and he’s linked in the past, only for him to turn it down due to his commitments to Holland.

On top of that, he’s just been spotted moving into a new place in Barcelona, and that’s a clear sign that he could be readying himself for the role.

If it wasn’t for the COVID-19 crisis it’s very likely that he would have left Holland after EURO 2020 and taken over at the Nou Camp, so it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Realistically there’s no way that Setien will stay on for another year, but Koeman would either need to pull a double duty for club and country or he would need to give up on EURO 2021.

Another interim appointment would be foolish, so Koeman might have to sacrifice his country if he wants to take over at his former club.