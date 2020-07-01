Video: Xhaka finishes well for Arsenal after classy Aubameyang assist

Granit Xhaka has made it 2-0 to Arsenal against Norwich City tonight with a neat finish from close range.
The Switzerland international broke forward well to drill the ball into the back of the net, but the goal was also made possible by a lovely touch into his path from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
GOAL: Arsenal 2 – 0 Norwich City. Granit Xhaka with a thumping finish after a smart Auba assist. #ARSNOR
???Follow for more @_FootballTV pic.twitter.com/lB7MFR40eq
— FootballTV (@_FootballTV) July 1, 2020
2-0 for Arsenal, Xhaka 37' assist by Aubameyang. Aubameyang is involved in the two Arsenal goals ??#ARSNOR #Arsenal #PremierLeague #EPL pic.twitter.com/OxGEp7B9mm
— dfacademy ? (@dfacademy1) July 1, 2020
The Gabon international scored the opener against Norwich today, with the video clip here, and he’s now turned creator in some style.
This was a good flowing move in general by the Gunners, with Kieran Tierney also looking good in the build-up.
“Once, me and my wife partied with George Clooney and Megan Fox and came home at 6am. The day after, I scored a goal and assisted against Werder in the Champions League. After I saw that was possible, I wasn’t afraid to repeat it.” – Who said this? Click here to read more.