Video: Xhaka finishes well for Arsenal after classy Aubameyang assist

Granit Xhaka has made it 2-0 to Arsenal against Norwich City tonight with a neat finish from close range.

The Switzerland international broke forward well to drill the ball into the back of the net, but the goal was also made possible by a lovely touch into his path from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

GOAL: Arsenal 2 – 0 Norwich City. Granit Xhaka with a thumping finish after a smart Auba assist. #ARSNOR ???Follow for more @_FootballTV pic.twitter.com/lB7MFR40eq — FootballTV (@_FootballTV) July 1, 2020

The Gabon international scored the opener against Norwich today, with the video clip here, and he’s now turned creator in some style.

This was a good flowing move in general by the Gunners, with Kieran Tierney also looking good in the build-up.

