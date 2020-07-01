Menu

Video: Yarmolenko scores quality third goal for West Ham vs Chelsea and loads of fans are making the same joke

Andriy Yarmolenko has scored a superb winner for West Ham against Chelsea in the Premier League this evening.

Watch below as the Ukrainian winger cut inside to power home a fine effort to make it 3-2 to the Hammers late on.

It finished 3-2 to David Moyes’ side, meaning Chelsea conceded three goals in their first game wearing their new home shirt with the ‘3’ logo on the front.

Everyone is now pointing this out with mocking jokes at Chelsea’s expense on Twitter, with some examples below…

