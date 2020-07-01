Andriy Yarmolenko has scored a superb winner for West Ham against Chelsea in the Premier League this evening.

Watch below as the Ukrainian winger cut inside to power home a fine effort to make it 3-2 to the Hammers late on.

It finished 3-2 to David Moyes’ side, meaning Chelsea conceded three goals in their first game wearing their new home shirt with the ‘3’ logo on the front.

Everyone is now pointing this out with mocking jokes at Chelsea’s expense on Twitter, with some examples below…

How many goals did West Ham score against Chelsea tonight? pic.twitter.com/abe1CRbfei — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 1, 2020

Chelsea really committing to their new sponsor by conceding 3 — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) July 1, 2020

The first time Chelsea wore the 3 Jersey design,they conceded 3 goals. — Sola scholes (@Agoisola) July 1, 2020

chelsea players wearing that 3 on their chest was them foreshadowing how many goals their defense was going to concede ? — Osehi (@Oski_8) July 1, 2020

Chelsea wearing a jersey with 3 on it to concede 3 goals, poetic. — Omenai. E (@omenai_eph) July 1, 2020

Chelsea concede 3 in their first game wearing this shirt ??? pic.twitter.com/GjcyNQahYx — CL (@ChiefLabile) July 1, 2020