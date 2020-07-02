Agreement reached: Blow for Man United as summer target agrees to join Borussia Dortmund

Man United and Borussia Dortmund are both earning a reputation for being teams that give chances to young players, but it’s starting to look like the German’s might be in front for now.

Jude Bellingham has been outstanding for Birmingham City this season and has established himself as a key member of the first team despite only being 16.

That meant it was inevitable that he would move on at some point soon, with The Metro recently reporting that Man United were showing a keen interest.

Unfortunately for them, it appears that he’s agreed to join Borussia Dortmund instead:

True: @bvb and Jude Bellingham is a done deal @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 2, 2020

Christian Falk is widely respected as a journalist who covers German football and he tends to be correct, so this has come from a reputable source.

It’s interesting that his decision comes after Man United have drastically improved, as it looks like his playing time wouldn’t be guarenteed at Old Trafford next season.

Pogba and Bruno Fernandes will always start, while Fred, McTominay and Matic are all strong contenders to take the third spot in the midfield.

Dortmund have shown an ability to develop young talent and it would be a good move for Bellingham, so it will be exciting to see how he gets on if this is confirmed.