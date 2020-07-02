Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given an encouraging update on the situation regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been a big hit in his time in the Premier League, but is now in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium in what is a very worrying time for Gunners supporters.

It’s been a disappointing season at Arsenal, with Aubameyang’s performances one of the only real positives for the club as they struggle to even qualify for Europe next season.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can definitely keep hold of Aubameyang, but if he does end up leaving it will be extremely challenging to replace a talent like him without spending huge sums – the kind of money the north Londoners probably don’t have.

Still, speaking to BBC Sport, Arteta sounded upbeat about the future of his captain, as he revealed encouraging things from his talks with the 31-year-old.

The Spaniard said: “Hopefully he will be here for a long time.

“Every time I speak with him he is really happy where he is, he is very settled and his family are happy.”

That could be good for Arsenal, who managed to tie youngster Bukayo Saka down to a new long-term contract earlier this week.

Aubameyang’s fine form has seen him linked with Barcelona by Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.