Arsenal face a tough fight this summer to convince Thomas Partey to leave Atletico Madrid after it was revealed that the Spanish club are preparing to double his salary to keep him from the Gunners’ clutches.

The Athletic (subscription required) cited by Football Espana, suggest that the north Londoners will intensify their efforts to acquire the Ghanaian, but Football Espana also reference The Guardian‘s report from back in April when rumours of a double-your-money deal for the midfielder first surfaced.

Clearly, this cat and mouse scenario has an end game, and Diego Simeone will want to have any contract issues dealt with briskly.

If the club can get Partey to sign on the dotted line, it would tie the player down with a contract that would add two years on to his current deal.

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, knows what the player would bring to his midfield.

More Stories / Latest News Coutinho has extended his loan deal at Bayern thanks to a huge personal sacrifice “It would make no sense”: Big Jadon Sancho boost for Man United as rival manager rejects speculation Man City boss Guardiola considering transfer raid on former club to fix problem position

His physicality, attacking prowess and defensive talent make him an all-round midfielder that the Gunners haven’t had since Patrick Vieira was in his pomp.

However, it appears they’ll need to move quickly if they want to secure their man.