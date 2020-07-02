Video: One Man City player spotted refusing to clap for Liverpool players in guard of honour

One Manchester City player was spotted refusing to take part in the traditional guard of honour for Liverpool tonight.

See below as City star Bernardo Silva simply stood and sipped on his drink while his team-mates clapped for Liverpool as they arrived at the Etihad Stadium as the new Premier League champions…

This will have been a bit of a humiliating moment for City, though they at least made up for it by thrashing the Reds 4-0 once the game got going.

City fans will have been amused by this from Silva, though, who clearly didn’t think much of this idea!

