La Liga is now Real Madrid’s to lose after Barcelona went on a run of three successive draws, so a win against Getafe tonight could put them four points clear.

They also have the head-to-head advantage over Barca, so a win tonight will be a huge moment in the title race.

You may have expected Zidane to go with his strongest side to ensure they win, but he’s chosen to leave Eden Hazard out:

Hazard and Benzema have forged a wonderful partnership in recent game and they are exciting to watch, so it will be interesting to see how the fare with out him.

The fans have been fairly supportive of this decision on Twitter, and it probably shows that Zidane is a very popular man just now:

Zidane is just doing hazard a favor, getafe averages more foul it’s better he’s rested than to risk him — oKAy (@13uclz) July 2, 2020

I think Hazard needed this rest and Getafe are a team who play dirty so i'm not surprised Zidane took this decision, we can't risk it. — ?? (@abh9ii) July 1, 2020

“Ruining hazard” what do you ppl not understand. Zidane loves Hazard and plays him where ever he wants. Hazard just came back from injury and doesn’t want to risk it, neither does zidane. — Mirza N. (@nmzmirza) June 28, 2020

?Hazard did not train with his team mates today and worked inside the gym. He's a doubt for the game against Mallorca, Zidane will not take any risks with him as he just returned and endured a tough blow against Eibar. [AS] pic.twitter.com/Q2h4crpuXZ — DailyBlancos (@DBlanco118) June 22, 2020

hazard not in squad, good decision — . (@EH7Role) July 2, 2020

The Belgian has been brilliant since the restart but he’s also suffered injuries since his move to Madrid, so if Real win then Zidane will be hailed as a genius who looks after his players and still get’s results.