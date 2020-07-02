Menu

“Can’t risk it”: These Real Madrid fans defend Zidane for leaving Eden Hazard out vs Getafe

La Liga is now Real Madrid’s to lose after Barcelona went on a run of three successive draws, so a win against Getafe tonight could put them four points clear.

They also have the head-to-head advantage over Barca, so a win tonight will be a huge moment in the title race.

You may have expected Zidane to go with his strongest side to ensure they win, but he’s chosen to leave Eden Hazard out:

Hazard and Benzema have forged a wonderful partnership in recent game and they are exciting to watch, so it will be interesting to see how the fare with out him.

The fans have been fairly supportive of this decision on Twitter, and it probably shows that Zidane is a very popular man just now:

The Belgian has been brilliant since the restart but he’s also suffered injuries since his move to Madrid, so if Real win then Zidane will be hailed as a genius who looks after his players and still get’s results.

