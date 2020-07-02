Chelsea identify Premier League ace with Champions League experience as Chilwell alternative

Chelsea fans are stuck in a strange place just now, as there’s a massive contrast between performances on the pitch and expectations for next season.

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are already on the way, so they could be a decent goalkeeper and left back away from being viewed as title challengers.

ESPN have reported on the latest with their hunt for a new full back, and it sounds like a move for Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell won’t happen.

It’s suggested that he could cost more than £80m, so they’ve started to look for alternatives instead.

They report that Everton left-back Lucas Digne has been identified as a target, and he could be an interesting signing if they do get him.

He’s got international experience with France and he’s played in the Champions League for Barcelona. On top of that, he’s also had some solid showings in the Premier League, so it’s easy to see why he would be an attractive target.

The main issues for Chelsea could be that Everton will want a high fee because he’s on a long term contract, while ESPN also claimed that Man City were showing an interest.

Of course this could also be a ploy to show Leicester that they will need to lower their asking price for Chilwell, so it will be very interesting to see how this plays out.