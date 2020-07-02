Chelsea are reportedly preparing to make moves for their top summer transfer targets in what looks like more big spending ahead of next season at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are prioritising Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz in attacking midfield, with the Germany international valued at around £90million, according to the Telegraph.

The report adds that Leicester City star Ben Chilwell is Chelsea’s priority for the left-back position, and he’s also previously been strongly linked with the west Londoners by the Guardian, who suggest he could cost around £60m.

In total, that could be a whopping £150m investment on Chelsea’s top targets, which follows the club already completing deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

This is a huge show of ambition from CFC if they pull it off, with Frank Lampard clearly keen for his side to mount a stronger challenge to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

The Telegraph suggest a move for Havertz could come soon, with his club Bayer Leverkusen perhaps dealt a blow to their hopes of keeping the Germany international after missing out on Champions League football.

“He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on. I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there” – PL star’s MAJOR transfer confirmed! Click here to find out more.