Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is reportedly a transfer target for his old manager David Moyes at West Ham.

The pair were together at Everton a few years ago and now the Daily Mirror claim Moyes is keen to work with Barkley again at his current club West Ham.

This could be a good move for the England international, who hasn’t been a regular starter in his time at Stamford Bridge for a variety of reasons.

Despite once being considered a real wonderkid, Barkley has lot his way a little and doesn’t really look up to the task of playing for a big club like Chelsea.

West Ham could be a good move for him to ensure he plays more often, and could give him the chance to revive his career.

The 26-year-old could be tempted to play under Moyes again, with the Scot notably first giving him his breakthrough at Everton all those years ago.

Chelsea have been linked with Hammers starlet Declan Rice by the Sun, so perhaps they might try a swap deal involving Barkley to help get that deal through?