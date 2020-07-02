Wantaway Barcelona attacking midfielder, Philippe Coutinho, has made an incredible concession in order to extend his loan deal at Bayern Munich.

It’s still not yet known whether the Brazilian will be plying his trade in the Bundesliga next season as Bayern continue to stall on exercising the purchase option that they have on the player.

In the meantime, Coutinho has shown his commitment to the club by taking a huge 50 percent pay cut in order to extend his loan until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

His original loan deal expired at the end of June, with the new arrangement ensuring that he will be available for the remaining Champions League fixtures and the German cup final, if selected.

Bild, cited by MARCA, also note that fellow loanees, Alvaro Odriozola and Ivan Perisic, have agreed to the same terms.

Unless there is a sharp upturn in Coutinho’s fortunes, it seems almost certain that the Bavarians will not take up their option, which leaves him in the tricky situation of potentially have to reintegrate into an underperforming Barcelona side next season.

The Catalans may well try to offload him elsewhere in the summer, even if it’s only on another loan deal, as there seems to be little appetite from either side to continue that working relationship too.