As we come to the end of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, many clubs will be expected to mine the transfer market for gold ahead of the 2020/21 season.

However, according to Alan Shearer, Liverpool’s players won’t be going anywhere.

The former England international and now Match of the Day pundit suggested that Jurgen Klopp would be a main reason why the Reds will keep their squad pretty much together, with maybe one or two additions.

“There might be a turnover of squad players, bringing in more people like Takumi Minamino to try to put pressure on those who are first choice.,” Shearer wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“But what definitely won’t happen this summer is star players leaving Liverpool. The way things are going under Klopp, why would they want to?”

Given how dominant that Liverpool have been across the domestic season, Shearer’s view is entirely understandable.

As players who have won the league at a canter, whilst playing some of the best and most dominant football seen in many a year, there’s little to attract them elsewhere.

The only possible reason for anyone from Liverpool moving on now or in the near future would be purely financial.

To that end, and given the spirit within the dressing room, if money is a player’s motivation, then perhaps he wouldn’t be the right fit for Klopp in any event.