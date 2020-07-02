Menu

Video: Gary Neville says Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson playing like he’s had “a week on the lash”

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Gary Neville produced a brilliant piece of punditry as he reacted to some sloppy defending from Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson.

The Scotland international was dragged well out of position to allow Phil Foden to score tonight’s second goal for Manchester City against the Reds.

“He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on. I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there” – PL star’s MAJOR transfer confirmed! Click here to find out more.

More Stories / Latest News

It wasn’t Robertson’s best moment, and Neville joked in his commentary for Sky Sports, as shown in the video above, that the defender had been “on the lash”.

There’s no doubt LFC players will have partied hard after being confirmed as Premier League champions last week, and it may well be that some of them haven’t yet recovered!

More Stories Andrew Robertson Gary Neville Phil Foden