Video: Gary Neville says Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson playing like he’s had “a week on the lash”

Gary Neville produced a brilliant piece of punditry as he reacted to some sloppy defending from Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson.

The Scotland international was dragged well out of position to allow Phil Foden to score tonight’s second goal for Manchester City against the Reds.

Gary Neville on Andy Robertson: ‘He’s playing tonight like he has had a week on the lash’ ?#LFC #MCILIVpic.twitter.com/KNxhF9JVBg — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) July 2, 2020

It wasn’t Robertson’s best moment, and Neville joked in his commentary for Sky Sports, as shown in the video above, that the defender had been “on the lash”.

There’s no doubt LFC players will have partied hard after being confirmed as Premier League champions last week, and it may well be that some of them haven’t yet recovered!