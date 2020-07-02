Aston Villa star Jack Grealish’s transfer to Manchester United is “already done”, according to former manager Tim Sherwood.

Grealish played under Sherwood at Villa Park a few years ago, so it may be that the pundit has some insight into behind-the-scenes goings-on at the club.

A recent report from the Daily Express claimed Man Utd were closing in the signing of Grealish, who has an £80million asking price with the Premier League strugglers.

Sherwood has now fuelled this speculation by telling Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Daily Star, that he thinks this deal is very much on the cards.

“I think Jack Grealish is a deal which is already done,” Sherwood said. “He’s a player that they [Manchester United] need.

“I honestly believe there’s only one club for Jack Grealish.

“I don’t think he can stay at Aston Villa, he needs to progress his career. I think he signs for Manchester United.”

If accurate, this is great news for the Red Devils, who need a quality attacking player like Grealish in their squad.

“He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on. I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there” – PL star’s MAJOR transfer confirmed! Click here to find out more.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season, showing that he could be a considerable upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata in that attacking midfield department.

United are still in the race for a top four spot but are not guaranteed to get there, so will need to strengthen this summer if they are to get back to where they want to be.