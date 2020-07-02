Manchester United have reportedly made an approach regarding a potential transfer swoop for Barcelona misfit Antoine Griezmann.

The France international has been a big hit in Spanish football down the years, establishing himself as a world class talent in spells with Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid.

However, Griezmann’s time at Barcelona has not gone at all well and there’s now major speculation over his future at the Nou Camp after just one season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, this has led to Man Utd knocking on the door, with Griezmann said to be interested in a possible move to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old would be a fine fit at Old Trafford and could majorly strengthen a problem position for the club if he’s able to get back to his best.

United need more options up front, with Marcus Rashford looking a little burnt out earlier this season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to really replace the departing Romelu Lukaku last summer.

Griezmann could be ideal to give MUFC more of a long-term option than on-loan front-man Odion Ighalo, and he’s previously also been linked with a possible exit from Barca by Sport.

They claimed the Catalan giants could let Griezmann leave for around £90million this summer, which seems a tempting fee even if he’s not been in the most convincing form of late.

If Griezmann gets back to his best, he could be well worth the gamble for United.

“He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on. I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there” – PL star’s MAJOR transfer confirmed! Click here to find out more.