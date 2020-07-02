Liverpool youngster Herbie Kane is really making a name for himself at Hull City this season.

Watch below as the 21-year-old nets another sublime free-kick for his loan club against Middlesbrough today…

A brilliant free-kick from Liverpool loanee Herbie Kane to level against Middlesbrough! It's been a fast start at the KCOM! Watch Hull v Middlesbrough live on Sky Sports Football or follow it here: https://t.co/ouxjl0i9po pic.twitter.com/HO2Iq80v6K — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 2, 2020

This is true quality from Kane, who is clearly a bit of a set-piece specialist, with the young midfielder also recently scoring another fine effort against Birmingham City.

It won’t be easy for the England youth international to get into Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad, but if he keeps scoring great goals like this he’ll surely give himself half a chance.

