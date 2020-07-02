“It would make no sense”: Big Jadon Sancho boost for Man United as rival manager rejects speculation

Every summer features a transfer rumour that will run and run, and this year it’s the on-off-on again transfer of Jadon Sancho to Man United.

So much has been written and said that clearly there’s interest from both sides, but it’s likely that finances are getting in the way of a deal.

The latest claim from Sky Sports suggested that Man United wouldn’t be prepared to pay more than £50m to sign the Borussia Dortmund star, so that could rule out a move this summer.

The big fear for United will always be that another club will come in and beat them to this, so any potential interest from Man City would be a disaster.

Losing a coveted target to a major rival is never good, and City would probably have the financial backing to make something happen.

Fortunately for United, these comments from Pep Guardiola appear to shut down the possibility of it happening:

Pep ruling out Jadon Sancho return to @ManCity. “No, no, no. He decided to leave. Why should he decide to come back? When he decided to move to Dortmund it’s not because he is going to decide to come back one year later. It would make no sense.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 1, 2020

His question is actually answered very easily – he left because the pathway to the first team was blocked, and he would now return for a big pay packet after establishing himself as a star somewhere else.

Despite that, we will take these comments from Pep at face value and assume that City have no interest.

This is a huge boost to United’s hopes of signing him, while their recent good form and potential qualification for the Champions League next season should also give them a better chance of making this happen.

There’s still no indication that anything is close, but it does still feel like Man United are the main suitors for now.