Two former Chelsea youth players have lambasted the club for their hypocritical stance on the Black Lives Matter campaign, given their alleged racist abuse whilst at the club.

According to BBC Sport, they, along with two others, are taking the club to the High Court to seek damages because of the abuse they received under former academy directory Gwyn Williams.

Though the club apologised last year, per BBC Sport, the players have never received a personal apology from Chelsea, and they say that their time with the club ruined their lives and their career in the game.

“It’s absolutely disgusting. Chelsea have had a chance to rectify things and I feel they haven’t done that at all. We haven’t had a [personal] apology,” one remarked, per BBC Sport.

“So nothing has changed from 25 or 30 years ago, when we were there. We are still hearing the same things; we are still fighting for justice and equality.”

It was a sentiment echoed by the former youth player’s ex-colleague.

“After the Barnardo’s report, you thought Chelsea would put their hands up and deal with it, like you are dealing with Black Lives Matter now,” the second ex-player said.

“It is hypocrisy. They made a statement to offer support and services, to engage with those who have been affected, but who have they engaged with? Which survivors? What have they done?

“I want actions, not words, it’s as simple as that.”

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona in turmoil as Messi wants new coach in place but president prefers bigger name Supporter refusal to social distance sees Danish Cup final suspended The €800m reason why Real Madrid can’t afford Liverpool star

As the issues surrounding race appear to be becoming ever more divisive, clubs are having to tread a very fine line in terms of offering support to certain organisations whilst being seen to be doing the right thing.

Clearly, the two youth players in question believe that the west London outfit have a long, long way to go before they can legitimately claim to have done just that.