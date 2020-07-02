Jamie Carragher’s combined Man City/Liverpool XI is harsh on Roberto Firmino and shows where City’s problems lie

It’s almost natural to try and balance it out when you pick a combined XI from two teams, so if one team dominates the line up then it shows they are the much better side.

Jamie Carragher has picked a combined starting XI from Liverpool and Man City ahead of their clash tonight, and Liverpool dominate it as expected:

8? Reds make it into @Carra23's combined Man City x Liverpool XI… — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 2, 2020

It’s understandable that he’s gone with Sergio Aguero because he’s a phenomenal striker, but it’s also very harsh on Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian is vital to Liverpool’s attack with his hard work and the way he links up the play. He might not score a lot of goals, but that’s because he’s not in the team to do that.

It also shows the two weaker areas of each team. Man City dominate the midfield and that’s where Liverpool’s players are more functional rather than outstanding, but it’s the defence that speaks volumes.

Not only do Liverpool make up the entire back four, it’s actually hard to even make an argument for a City player to get into that team.