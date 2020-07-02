Menu

Video: Rattled? Jurgen Klopp snaps at reporter after Liverpool’s 4-0 loss at Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was clearly fuming after witnessing his side fall apart in a 4-0 defeat away to Manchester City tonight.

The German tactician snapped at Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves on a couple of occasions in his post-match interview as he clearly didn’t like the tone of the questioning.

Klopp is a known perfectionist whose demanding style has turned Liverpool into a major force, but you also have to wonder if he was a little rattled by the nature of his team’s display this evening.

They may have just beaten City to the Premier League title, but they were distinctly second best throughout tonight’s game at the Etihad Stadium as their first game as champions ended in a heavy 4-0 defeat.

