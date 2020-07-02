Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was clearly fuming after witnessing his side fall apart in a 4-0 defeat away to Manchester City tonight.

The German tactician snapped at Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves on a couple of occasions in his post-match interview as he clearly didn’t like the tone of the questioning.

. @GeoffShreeves ? "At 0-0 did you have good chances?" Jurgen Klopp ? "You ask me? why are you asking me? you watched the game completely calm why are you asking me?" pic.twitter.com/zGudulNeqN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 2, 2020

Jurgen Klopp: “If you want to lead this story in the direction that we were not focused on our game then do it.” ?

pic.twitter.com/AjqpjyEV5k — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 2, 2020

Klopp is a known perfectionist whose demanding style has turned Liverpool into a major force, but you also have to wonder if he was a little rattled by the nature of his team’s display this evening.

They may have just beaten City to the Premier League title, but they were distinctly second best throughout tonight’s game at the Etihad Stadium as their first game as champions ended in a heavy 4-0 defeat.

“He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on. I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there” – PL star’s MAJOR transfer confirmed! Click here to find out more.