Liverpool and Manchester United look to have been given a huge opportunity in the transfer market.

As both clubs prepare to send scouts to watch Bayer Leverkusen this weekend, Bailey’s asking price is said to have halved to as little as £30million, with the player himself also eyeing a move to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports.

The Jamaica international looks a top talent and could be a fine fit for Liverpool or United, even if Jurgen Klopp’s side aren’t perhaps in desperate need of new attacking players.

The Reds have a world class front three in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and it’s not clear if Bailey would get much playing time at Anfield, though extra depth is always useful and his asking price is very tempting.

United, however, could urgently do with strengthening in attack and may view Bailey as an ideal bargain alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Another recent report from Sky Sports suggested the Red Devils were only willing to pay £50m for the England international – some way off Borussia Dortmund’s valuation.

Bailey is a similar style of player with great pace and skill out wide, and the 22-year-old will now hope to impress watching Man Utd scouts this Saturday.