Liverpool fans are not used to this – their team is 3-0 down at half time after a disastrous performance against Manchester City.

The Reds were given a guard of honour by Pep Guardiola’s side upon their arrival at the Etihad Stadium tonight, in what is their first game since being crowned champions last week.

Following that guard of honour, however, it’s been ruthless from City, who opened the scoring through Kevin De Bruyne from the penalty spot, before adding two more through Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson really went missing on Foden’s goal, and it’s the Scotland international being singled out for a lot of criticism by fans at half time.

See below for the Twitter reaction as many LFC fans call for Robertson to be hooked at half time, while others joke that he’s still drunk after a long week of title celebrations!

We’re not sure about that, but there’s no doubt he’s not been his usual self and this criticism is justified, even if it’s not the most important game…

Robertson is still drunk for sure ?? — Sarah? (@SarahSausage93) July 2, 2020

Hook Robbo for Milner. — unbearable (@MT_Futbol) July 2, 2020

Take Robertson off and put on Nico — Jack (@JParslow96) July 2, 2020

Think Andy Robertson was still seshing untill 10 mins before kick off — jack robinson (@jaackrobinson7) July 2, 2020

Hahah klopp fuming. Robertson shocker. Milner be on soon — Tony (@tony_lfc89) July 2, 2020

Robertson is actually drunk ffs — ???? ? 19 times !!!!!!!!!!! (@FtblLuqy) July 2, 2020