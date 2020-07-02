Liverpool are reportedly in advanced talks over sealing the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

In what would be one of the most exciting moves of the summer, the Reds are said to be in very advanced negotiations over signing Alcantara, who has an asking price of just €35million, according to Sport.

Liverpool have just won the Premier League title and barely look in need of any strengthening, but a signing like this could perhaps be the one they need in order to maintain their high standards next season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have occasionally looked like lacking spark and creativity in midfield, and Alcantara is one of the best in the business in that respect.

The Spain international looks an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play and could be an upgrade on the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who haven’t really lived up to expectations at Anfield so far.

Alcantara has been a star player for Bayern and could be a real loss, but also an absolute bargain for LFC at that price.

The Bundesliga champions are perhaps under pressure to sell the 29-year-old as his current contract expires at the end of next season, according to Transfermarkt.