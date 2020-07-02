Menu

Liverpool’s decision to go full strength vs Man City for the guard of honour gets these fans talking

It used to be the case that the guard of honour was simply seen as a classy gesture for a victorious side, but it’s slowly been turned into a demeaning act for the team that performs it.

Liverpool fans had to wait a long time before they secured their Premier League title last week, and it means they will savour every single moment of their procession in the next few games.

That starts tonight against Man City, who were the main challengers but will finish in a distant second position.

You could forgive Jurgen Klopp for experimenting tonight, but he’s gone with his strongest available team:

This means that the stars of Liverpool’s season will be walking out on the pitch to receive the guard of honour from City, and these fans are loving it:

It’s going to be a tough moment for Raheem Sterling to clap his former club onto the pitch after he forced the move to Man City a few years ago, but you can be sure that the Liverpool fans will love every second.