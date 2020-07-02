Liverpool’s decision to go full strength vs Man City for the guard of honour gets these fans talking

It used to be the case that the guard of honour was simply seen as a classy gesture for a victorious side, but it’s slowly been turned into a demeaning act for the team that performs it.

Liverpool fans had to wait a long time before they secured their Premier League title last week, and it means they will savour every single moment of their procession in the next few games.

That starts tonight against Man City, who were the main challengers but will finish in a distant second position.

You could forgive Jurgen Klopp for experimenting tonight, but he’s gone with his strongest available team:

?? TEAM NEWS ?? Here’s how we line-up for our trip to @ManCity ? #MCILIV@Dejan06Lovren is out as a precaution with a minor knock. — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) July 2, 2020

This means that the stars of Liverpool’s season will be walking out on the pitch to receive the guard of honour from City, and these fans are loving it:

guard of honour time ?????????? https://t.co/riw9r0jyWI — Eslam van Buuren ?19 (@Eslam_AlamEldin) July 2, 2020

Sterling starts, guard of honour for Joe Gomez tonight pic.twitter.com/rP2qNYWQ9R — Liam 19* BLM? (@LFCLiamGrimshaw) July 2, 2020

Totally agree and it shows what a class act Klopp is. Easy to rest a few players but this is the team that deserves the guard of honour. — Steve Hallam (@Stevos69Hallam) July 2, 2020

So, this is the first LFC team in 30 years to receive a guard of honour. The best XI gets the deserved start. While there is the fear of a beating after what transpired over the past week for the 2 sides but this is the calmest I have been for a City game in years.#MCILIV https://t.co/CKiOq1vxeX — Saketh Ayyagari (@Sakethscribbles) July 2, 2020

Klopp has chosen our best lineup for the guard of honour as expected, roll on kick off. #LFC — Cam (@ProxyLFC) July 2, 2020

Sterling guard of honour to Gomez!!!! Inject ittttt https://t.co/HOEYE71FzZ — Kashif Tahir (@kxshif17) July 2, 2020

It’s going to be a tough moment for Raheem Sterling to clap his former club onto the pitch after he forced the move to Man City a few years ago, but you can be sure that the Liverpool fans will love every second.