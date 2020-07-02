Manchester City star Phil Foden seems to have fired Liverpool a warning of sorts with a tweet after his side’s 4-0 victory in the Premier League tonight.

One week on from City’s defeat to Chelsea confirming Liverpool as champions, Pep Guardiola’s side battered Jurgen Klopp’s men at the Etihad Stadium.

Foden was among the scorers, along with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, and it was a hugely convincing performance that showed City will surely be back again as stronger challengers next season.

Foden certainly thinks so, with his tweet below suggesting this performance and result shows City are ‘ready’ to take the fight to Liverpool in next year’s title race…

Congratulations to Liverpool for this year but we definitely showed were ready for next season!! ? pic.twitter.com/PC7qS9zIK4 — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) July 2, 2020

The England wonderkid put in a fine display tonight, showing that City have their ready-made replacement for club legend David Silva in place.

Despite Liverpool running away with the league this term, youngsters like Foden surely mean the future is still bright in the blue half of Manchester.