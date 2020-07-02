The latest Man Utd transfer gossip is here, and it could be a big summer of spending at Old Trafford, mainly on attacking players.

Reports suggest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be ready to invest huge amounts on improving his side’s options in the final third, which might be a good idea given the team’s struggles in that department this season.

First up, it’s been suggested that United’s deal for Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish is all but done, according to his old manager Tim Sherwood.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Sherwood said: “I think Jack Grealish is a deal which is already done,” Sherwood said. “He’s a player that they [Manchester United] need.

“I honestly believe there’s only one club for Jack Grealish. I don’t think he can stay at Aston Villa, he needs to progress his career. I think he signs for Manchester United.”

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim United have made an approach for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

The France international has struggled at Barca this season and could already be on the move again for around £90million, according to sources.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can afford that given the recent rumours that Jadon Sancho is too expensive for them, but Griezmann could be a fine alternative to strengthen up front for Solskjaer.

Finally, MUFC have also been given some good news on Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

The 22-year-old has been cleared to leave the club for just £30m this summer, and United scouts will watch him in action against Bayern Munich this weekend.

Bailey himself is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League.