Mikel Arteta sends strong transfer message to Arsenal board over summer transfer plans

It’s understandable that some clubs will need to sell players in order to raise funds to strengthen the squad, but you have to be careful about how you go about it.

If you can sell fringe players or perhaps a first team regular when you have a replacement lined up then it can work out perfectly, but always selling your best players is a slippery slope.

Immediately you are taking a gamble that a new signing will be good enough to lead the team, so usually all you do is set yourself back a few years.

The Evening Standard has reported on some comments from Mikel Arteta about the club’s summer plans, and it’s clear that he’s got a clear strategy in mind:

“But if you ask me, we cannot be a team that has to sell his best player to try to bring in and improve our squad. That’s for sure.”

The report suggests that the quote is because of the situation surrounding Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who could leave this summer due to his contract only having one year left.

The problem for Arsenal is losing him immediately takes away their main goal threat, and finding a proven striker who can perform in the Premier League isn’t cheap or easy.

This should be good news for the fans because it shows that Arteta has the right ideas about taking the team forward, but it will be interesting to see what business they do this summer.