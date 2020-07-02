The whole situation around former French international Mathieu Valbuena and potential blackmail against him has been going on for years.

It looks like the case will finally reach the courtroom, and Vosgesmatin has reported on the latest.

The case revolves around an alleged sex tape which featured Valbuena, where he was blackmailed into paying a certain amount to stop it being released.

The report confirms that Real Madrid star Karim Benzema was also involved, and the prosecution is now pushing for a trial against him.

It must be stressed that it doesn’t sound like he was behind the whole scheme, but the report suggests that he got involved and pushed for his former teammate to pay the blackmailers.

One of the other men who are potentially up for trial is a childhood friend of Benzema, so that’s probably the reason that he was caught up in this.

There’s no suggestion over what his potential punishment would be, but something this serious would usually involve some kind of jail time.

It’s also worth noting that no prosecutor will bring forward a case that they don’t believe they can win, so this must be deeply concerning news for Benzema and Real Madrid.