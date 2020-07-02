Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has appeared to take aim at Liverpool fans and defender Joe Gomez in his tweets after tonight’s game.

Sterling scored for City in a 4-0 win over his old club Liverpool, and he gave Reds ace Gomez a tough time throughout the first half as he won the penalty off him for Kevin De Bruyne’s opener before later beating him in the box to make it 2-0.

It will have been a highly satisfying evening for the England international, who notably clashed with Gomez when these two sides met at Anfield earlier in the season.

It does seem like Sterling might have been aiming a cheeky dig at Gomez in particular as he chose an image that contained him on his knees in the background as part of his post-match reaction on Twitter…

(but still happy to win it tonight ?? have a good night FT ??) pic.twitter.com/SHc6n1ZFR3 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 2, 2020

Sterling also mentioned getting “so much abuse” on Twitter, which would presumably be coming from Liverpool fans.

The 25-year-old has not been popular with LFC supporters ever since he left them for City back in 2015.

Still, he’ll feel he got the last laugh tonight, even if his old club are still the champions and a whopping 20 points clear ahead in the table.

