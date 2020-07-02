Report claims Juventus are pushing for ANOTHER Barcelona swap deal as they chase Griezmann

It was predicted that swap transfers would dominate the market this summer, and it certainly seems to be the case with Juventus.

They’ve already agreed a deal with Barcelona this summer which will see Miralem Pjanic and Arthur swap clubs, but that could just be the beginning.

It’s an open secret that Antoine Griezmann isn’t happy at Barcelona, and he deserves much better than the way he is treated there.

They’ve taken a deadly striker and simply stuck him out on the wing, so it’s no surprise that he’s not playing as well as many expected.

A move to Juve could revitalise his career, and this report suggests that another swap deal could be on:

So it sounds like Barcelona have already tried and failed to swap Griezmann for Lautaro Martinez and Neymar, so Juve could take advantage here.

This deal would see Barcelona receive Douglas Costa and Adrien Rabiot in exchange, and it could be a win-win situation.

Barca would get a young midfielder who can step up when Rakitic or Vidal get too old, and Costa could replace Griezmann as a natural option on the left wing.

Juventus would get a deadly striker who could prove to be the long term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, so it would be fascinating to see how it works out.